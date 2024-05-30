Simplify Green Claim Verification and Certification With the SGS Green Mark

The SGS Green Mark, with a market-leading seven environmental attributes, simplifies the process of verifying and certifying product green claims to build trust and minimize the risk of greenwashing.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Launching the SGS Green Mark to enable brands, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to meet rising consumer demand for greener products and services, SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, continues to extend its portfolio of sustainability services.

SGS Green Mark

SGS Green Mark – Recycled Content

Developed by SGS experts, the SGS Green Mark comprises seven single attribute claims, making it the most diverse environmental claim certification and verification scheme on the market.

As governments and regulators around the world look to scrutinize and tackle greenwashing, more and more companies are seeking third-party verification and certification of their environmental actions to demonstrate the validity of their materials and processes in the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of products from garments, fabrics, food service ware and plastic packaging to data cables, electronics and furniture.

Utilizing the SGS logo, which is recognized around the world, the SGS Green Mark demonstrates compliance with pre-defined standards relating to the following seven environmental attributes:

Hazardous substance assessed

Recycled content

PFAS-assessed

Biobased

PVC-free

Industrial compostable

Biodegradability­

Products are independently assessed in accordance with recognized standards and a technical review is conducted by an industry specialist to confirm the product claim is scientifically justified. Once compliance has been confirmed through rigorous assessment within SGS’s global network of laboratories, a product can display the fully traceable SGS Green Mark. This mark shows details of the environmental claim and assessment standard(s). It also displays a QR code to give consumers access to further information that verifies the claim’s authenticity.

Following the company’s piloting of the scheme, a range of companies from electronic and textile sectors have already gained the SGS Green Mark with consumers now benefiting from products displaying the SGS logo and QR code.

Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Executive Vice President, SGS said: "We anticipate that the SGS Green Mark, with its independent third-party assessment, will become a market-leading solution for environmentally responsible organizations around the world."

Customer testimonials:

Arch Textiles Manufacture Corp: "We are proud to have gained an SGS Green Mark for our innovative Magnif-ECO® recycled fiber. This signifies another step towards establishing a global reputation as a socially responsible company at the cutting edge of sustainable textile innovation."

Samsung Display: "The SGS Green Mark (Hazardous Substance Assessed) certification of all OLED products for laptops in 2023 is a great achievement in the development of our eco-friendly technology and will provide consumers with better choices."

