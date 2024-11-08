Signal No. 2 Raised in Northern Luzon as Typhoon Marce Continues to Strengthen.

MANILA: Several areas in northern Luzon are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 as Typhoon Marce, known internationally as Yinxing, maintained its strength, according to the weather bureau Wednesday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported this development in its 5 a.m. bulletin, highlighting that the affected areas include the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Babuyan Is.) and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey).

According to Philippines News Agency, strong winds are expected to prevail in regions under TCWS No. 1, which encompass Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao,

Baler, Maria Aurora). Additionally, gale-force gusts resulting from the northeasterly wind flow are expected across Ilocos Region, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Typhoon Marce is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 170 kilometers per hour. As of 4 a.m., it was located 345 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. PAGASA has issued a warning about the moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surges, potentially reaching 2 to 3 meters above normal tide levels in the next 48 hours, specifically over the low-lying or exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, rendering sea travel risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasts that Typhoon Marce will further intensify and could make landfall or pass close to Babuyan Is

lands or the northern portion of mainland Cagayan between Thursday and Friday. The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday night.