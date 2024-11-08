President Marcos Orders Expansion of ‘Kadiwa’ Centers to Support Farmers and Stabilize Rice Prices.

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the establishment of additional Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers nationwide, urging local government units (LGUs) to purchase palay directly from farmers. In a social media announcement on Tuesday evening, Marcos emphasized that these directives align with his administration’s commitment to aid Filipino farmers and ensure rice affordability for all Filipino households.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President has mandated the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expand the P29 Rice-for-All program. The aim is to increase the number of Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers from 21 to 300 by mid-2025. This initiative is designed to make affordable rice more accessible to communities across the country.

Marcos also called on LGUs to engage directly with farmers by purchasing palay from them. This approach is intended to guarantee that farmers receive fair compensation for their produce, while also securing a stable

rice supply for the population.

Additionally, President Marcos tasked the Department of Finance and the National Economic Development Authority to tackle the challenges of rising input costs and climate impacts affecting food prices. This coordinated effort aims to bolster farmer support and maintain rice price stability for Filipino families.

The President’s directives follow the Philippine Statistics Authority’s report that headline inflation in October rose to 2.3 percent, up from 1.9 percent in September. Despite this increase, the October inflation remains within the government’s target range of 2 to 4 percent.