BIR Apprehends 506 Illicit Vape Resellers, Tax Liabilities Reach PHP181.69 Million.

Manila: Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. announced that the BIR has apprehended a total of 506 illicit vape retailers and resellers as of the end of October this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lumagui stated that based on BIR data, the tax liability, inclusive of penalties, has reached PHP181.69 million. Common violations among these illicit vape retailers and resellers include non-payment of excise taxes, absence of internal revenue stamps, and lack of BIR registration for the vape products.

“As of the end of October 2024, the BIR has caught 506 illicit vape retailers/resellers during our raids. After our nationwide raid last October 16, there was a substantial increase of illicit vape stores,” Lumagui noted. He further mentioned that the BIR will release regular updates on the nationwide crackdown against these illegal retailers and resellers, which will include information on the total number of illicit vape stores and their overall tax liability.