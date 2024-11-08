General

BIR Apprehends 506 Illicit Vape Resellers, Tax Liabilities Reach PHP181.69 Million.

adminComments Off on BIR Apprehends 506 Illicit Vape Resellers, Tax Liabilities Reach PHP181.69 Million.

Manila: Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. announced that the BIR has apprehended a total of 506 illicit vape retailers and resellers as of the end of October this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lumagui stated that based on BIR data, the tax liability, inclusive of penalties, has reached PHP181.69 million. Common violations among these illicit vape retailers and resellers include non-payment of excise taxes, absence of internal revenue stamps, and lack of BIR registration for the vape products.

“As of the end of October 2024, the BIR has caught 506 illicit vape retailers/resellers during our raids. After our nationwide raid last October 16, there was a substantial increase of illicit vape stores,” Lumagui noted. He further mentioned that the BIR will release regular updates on the nationwide crackdown against these illegal retailers and resellers, which will include information on the total number of illicit vape stores and their overall tax liability.

admin

Related Articles
General

P2.3-M citation tickets issued vs. violators in 1 week

admin

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has issued PHP2.3 million worth of citation tickets and temporary operators permit (TOP) against motorcycle violators from April 7 to 13.

In an interview Wednesday, DCPO Director Col. Richard Bad-ang sa…
General

‘Biggest’ PH travel expo opens; Spratlys among tours on sale

admin

MANILA: The 2024 Travel Tour Expo (TTE), touted as the biggest travel fair of its kind in the Philippines, has opened its doors to the public on Friday, offering discounted tour packages to popular and undiscovered destinations across the country.

On…
General

SIGNIFICANCE OF RMN’S TIME-HONOURED TRADITION OF RAISING THE FLAG DURING NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATIONS

admin

Since Malaysia’s independence in 1957, it has been a time-honoured tradition for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to hoist the Jalur Gemilang (Malaysian flag) during National Day celebrations every year.It first started on the Declaration of Independenc…