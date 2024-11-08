Philippines to Construct New Navy Shipyards to Accommodate Incoming Vessels.

Manila: The Philippines is set to build new dockyards and shipyards to accommodate and service its newly-acquired naval vessels, which are expected to be delivered within the next three years. This development was announced by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. during his address at the Philippine Strategic Outlook 2024 Onwards: National Security and Economic Resilience forum held at the Ateneo de Manila University.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Teodoro emphasized the strategic importance of these new facilities, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. He stated, “We are investing in creating new dockyards and shipyards that are operationally secure.” Highlighting the urgency of this initiative, he mentioned, “We have ten naval vessels arriving without any dockyard to put them in, so I’m catching up to create new facilities for the capabilities that were ordered before, and for the capabilities that we will need.”

The vessels in question include two missil

e corvettes and six offshore patrol vessels currently under construction by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, and two landing docks by PT PAL in Indonesia. The focus on building these dockyards and shipyards is driven by the necessity for secure and dedicated defense infrastructures and capabilities.

Additionally, Secretary Teodoro underscored the need to re-engineer the design of existing structures to align with the current and future defense needs of the country. This initiative is part of the broader Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act, which aims to develop the nation’s defense industry by enhancing local production of defense equipment.

The modernization efforts are centered around improving command and control, enhancing deterrence capabilities, and ensuring interoperability. This legislative move is also designed to complement the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering maritime security and strengthening the defensive posture of t

he Philippines amid ongoing Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.