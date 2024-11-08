Marcos Orders Integrated, Future-Proof Plans for Bicol River Basin.

PILI: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to collaborate on an integrated and future-proof approach for the Bicol River Basin project. During a visit to Pili, Camarines Sur, where he distributed government assistance to typhoon-affected farmers, fisherfolk, and families, Marcos emphasized that such a directive is essential to prevent severe flooding amid climate change.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to work with local governments to ensure that their plans and projects for the Bicol River Basin are comprehensive and sustainable. Marcos also tasked the DPWH with revisiting the Bicol River Basin Development Program. The project’s Master Plan and Feasibility Study, completed in July, now include climate change adaptation measures.

Currently, the Deta

iled Engineering Design for the project is being prepared and is expected to commence in the first quarter of the next year. Marcos also directed the DPWH, Department of Transportation, Department of Trade and Industry, and other relevant agencies to ensure that infrastructure projects are well-researched and robust to ensure their durability and effectiveness.

During his visit, President Marcos led the distribution of PHP50 million in assistance from the Office of the President, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, to approximately 5,000 calamity victims in the province. The Bicol Region was severely affected when Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding and landslides across much of Luzon from October 21 to 25.