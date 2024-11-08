General

Marcos Orders Integrated, Future-Proof Plans for Bicol River Basin.

adminComments Off on Marcos Orders Integrated, Future-Proof Plans for Bicol River Basin.

PILI: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to collaborate on an integrated and future-proof approach for the Bicol River Basin project. During a visit to Pili, Camarines Sur, where he distributed government assistance to typhoon-affected farmers, fisherfolk, and families, Marcos emphasized that such a directive is essential to prevent severe flooding amid climate change.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to work with local governments to ensure that their plans and projects for the Bicol River Basin are comprehensive and sustainable. Marcos also tasked the DPWH with revisiting the Bicol River Basin Development Program. The project’s Master Plan and Feasibility Study, completed in July, now include climate change adaptation measures.

Currently, the Deta
iled Engineering Design for the project is being prepared and is expected to commence in the first quarter of the next year. Marcos also directed the DPWH, Department of Transportation, Department of Trade and Industry, and other relevant agencies to ensure that infrastructure projects are well-researched and robust to ensure their durability and effectiveness.

During his visit, President Marcos led the distribution of PHP50 million in assistance from the Office of the President, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, to approximately 5,000 calamity victims in the province. The Bicol Region was severely affected when Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding and landslides across much of Luzon from October 21 to 25.

admin

Related Articles
General

SK hynix likely to overtake Samsung in chip business’ annual profit

admin

Seoul: SK hynix Inc., South Korea’s second-biggest chipmaker after Samsung Electronics Co., is likely to overtake the bigger rival this year for the first time in the chip business’ annual operating profit, brokerages said Sunday. SK hynix currently dominates the market for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors used in artificial intelligence chipsets. It is the sole […]
General

Negros ARBs receive new land titles, more support services

admin

BAGO CITY: A total of 1,562 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Negros Occidental received land titles while 1,880 others were recipients of almost PHP70 million in support services during the distribution rites of the Department of Agrarian Refor…
General

House approves RBH7 on 2nd reading

admin

MANILA: The House of Representatives met its self-imposed deadline to pass on second reading the resolution proposing certain economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution on Wednesday.

During the plenary session, the chamber approved through voice vo…