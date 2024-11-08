General

DOE, Landbank Expedite Support to Communities Hosting Energy Resources.

Manila: The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Tuesday its partnership with the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) to expedite support to host communities under the Energy Regulations 1-94 (ER 1-94) Program. The program is designed to ensure that communities hosting energy resources or energy-generating facilities, such as power plants, receive direct and reasonable benefits from the operations in their areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the partnership involves a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that establishes a trust account aimed at streamlining ER 1-94 beneficiaries’ access to essential funds. DOE Undersecretary Rowena Guevara highlighted the importance of this initiative, emphasizing that it allows host communities to quickly access and utilize funds derived from a one centavo per kilowatt-hour contribution made by energy generation companies. These funds are vital for supporting local projects that aim to enhance infrastructure, education, health, and livelihood opportunities.

The DOE ha
s already pinpointed target barangays for the establishment of ER 1-94 trust accounts, with a focus on indigenous peoples (IPs) or indigenous cultural communities (ICCs) located near small hydropower plants and new generation facilities. This strategic move is intended to ensure that the benefits reach the communities most in need and that they have the resources necessary for sustainable development.

In support of this initiative, the Landbank of the Philippines has committed to waiving service charges for accounts struggling to maintain the minimum balance. This gesture is aimed at aiding local leaders and community representatives in understanding the account setup process and managing the funds effectively. The LBP will also enhance information dissemination regarding the availability of this program through its 607 branches and branch-lite units across the country, ensuring widespread awareness and participation.

