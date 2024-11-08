General

DTI Launches eReport System for Online Consumer Complaints.

Manila: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday launched the eReport system for online consumer complaints related to e-commerce transactions, a new feature within the eGovPH app. DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said it would strengthen the department’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights in the digital age. “This network is particularly significant as it coincides with the Philippines’ re-emergence as the fastest-growing internet economy in Southeast Asia,” she said. “This highlights our nation’s impressive growth merchandise by researching from USD26 billion to USD31 billion, a remarkable 20 percent increase.”

According to Philippines News Agency, the system is part of the implementation of Section 9 (Referral and Tracking of Complaints) of Republic Act No. 11967 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023. The country’s market is projected to reach approximately USD15.51 billion this year, Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said. “It is expect
ed to nearly double to USD29 or 57 by 2025. This represents an annual growth rate of 13.78 percent,” he added.

In 2022, over 12,000 online transactions related to complaints were filed to the DTI. The concerns range from defective products to its deliveries, receptions to market to advertising. “Through the combined efforts of the Department of Information Technology and the Department of Trade Industry, this new model of eReport has been designed as a responsive channel to address the widespread consumer issues, including equality, privacy violations and covenant practices,” Uy said.

