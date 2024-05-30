SIBS 2024 WILL BE IN TWO SERIES, JULY 25-27 AND OCT 16-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Growing bigger and better, the eighth Selangor International Business Summit 2024 (SIBS 2024) will be held for the first time in two series, from July 25 to 27 and Oct 16 to 19 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said this year's SIBS will see also five component of activities held under one roof, such as Selangor International Expo Food and Beverage (FandB), Selangor Life Sciences Convention (SLC), Selangor Investment and Industrial Park Expo (SPARK), Selangor ASEAN Business Conference (SABC) and Smart City and Digital Economy Convention (SDEC). 'Selangor Investment and Industrial Park Expo and Selangor ASEAN Business Conference will be held on the first series of SIBS 2024 from July 25 to 27, while the FandB, SLC and SDEC will be held on the second series from Oct 16 to 19,' he said after being a guest on 'The Nation' programme produced by Bernama TV today. He said the SIBS 2024 themed 'Selangor Gateway to ASEAN' aims to p osition Selangor as the region's center for international trade and offers small and medium-sized businesses as well as multinational corporations a favorable platform to establish partnership opportunities by advertising their goods and services. 'We want to invite (business communities from the) whole region of ASEAN to participate in SIBS 2024. We don't regard (ASEAN investors) as competitors, we look at them as business partners and also we want to tell the potential investors 'when you invest in Selangor, you invest in ASEAN'," he said. 'For SIBS 2024 this year, there are more exhibitor booths to take up, for example, FandB we only had 300 booths for last year's summit, but this year we have more than 500 booths for the FandB Expo alone. For SPARK Expo we have more than 400 booths this year, we increased this number because we wanted to give more opportunities for exhibitor to take part,' he said. Ng said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has set a target of RM7 billion potential transa ctions for SIBS 2024, up from the RM6.12 billion registered last year. 'The SIBS 2024 programmes are expected to attract domestic and foreign trade visitors. Based on visitors recorded in 2023, the organisers expect 65,000 trade visitors this year, exceeding last year's 57,000 visitors,' he said. He added that SIBS 2024 will also introduce two new programmes which include Industries Creative ASEAN (IKA) and Malaysian Chinese Entrepreneur Conference (MCEC), a conference of Malaysian and Chinese entrepreneurs in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. Source: BERNAMA News Agency