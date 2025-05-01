Senators Advocate Worker Rights and Wage Reform on Labor Day

Manila: As the country celebrates Labor Day, key members of the Philippine Senate called for decisive reforms to ensure fair wages, stronger protections, and inclusive opportunities across all sectors of the labor force.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senate President Francis Escudero highlighted the significance of Labor Day as a moment to honor workers, whom he described as the backbone of the economy. Escudero pointed out that the country’s labor force, comprising over 50 million Filipinos, spans crucial sectors, including agriculture, construction, transportation, and manufacturing.

Senator Loren Legarda stressed the need for economic growth to be reflected in the quality of life at the household level. She emphasized that a nation’s progress should be measured by the extent to which economic gains benefit workers, advocating for broader access to opportunities for all.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano proposed the establishment of a national labor commission, dubbed “LabCom,” to develop long-term, evidence-based reforms. His proposal draws inspiration from the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) and aims to address the perennial issue of minimum wage by shifting the focus towards a living wage as outlined in the Constitution.

Senator Grace Poe underscored the urgency of a wage increase in light of rising inflation. She cited her authorship of the PHP100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act and her ongoing support for enhanced benefits for both formal and informal workers.

Senator Joel Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, expressed gratitude to Filipino workers for their perseverance amid economic challenges. He highlighted legislative efforts such as the Tulong-Trabaho Law and the Department of Migrant Workers Law, aimed at improving job conditions and expanding opportunities. Villanueva also discussed the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan 2025-2034,” a national employment masterplan focused on providing safe, stable, and decent work while preparing the workforce for technological advancements.

Senator Pia Cayetano framed the proposed wage increase as a justice issue, particularly for Filipino women and mothers. She pointed out that even small wage hikes can significantly impact families, allowing for an additional meal or educational opportunities for children. Cayetano called for lawmakers to finalize the wage hike, emphasizing its importance in addressing gender pay disparities and unpaid care work.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian advocated for the passage of the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493). The proposed legislation aims to update a 58-year-old law to improve teacher welfare, including provisions for calamity leave, educational allowances, and salary parity for new teachers. Gatchalian emphasized that the bill is essential in recognizing and addressing the current challenges faced by educators.