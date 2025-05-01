CIDG’s 5-Day Focused Operations Result in 237 Arrests and PHP53.9 Million in Seized Evidence

Manila: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested 237 suspects and confiscated PHP53.9 million worth of evidence during its ‘focused operations’ against criminality nationwide from April 21 to 25.

According to Philippines News Agency, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III stated that the arrests included eight Chinese nationals, 13 regional most wanted persons, 32 provincial-level most wanted fugitives, and a member of the Ocariza Criminal Group of Cebu. The operatives also seized 28 loose firearms and assorted ammunition as well as illegal products, including substandard cigarettes, unregistered beauty products, animal feeds, and other evidence, totaling PHP53.88 million.

Torre praised the CIDG personnel for their efforts in improving safety and business conditions in the country. “I commend the men and women of CIDG – the premier investigative arm of the Philippine National Police for these very significant numbers of accomplishments,” he said.

He reiterated CIDG’s commitment to combating all forms of criminality and enforcing the laws impartially. “We will continue to account and seize all loose firearms and we will catch all the individual criminals, criminal groups and fugitives, to pave the way for a safe and peaceful National and Local Election in May. The CIDG is dauntless, the CIDG means business,” Torre added.

Previously, CIDG had announced the arrest of 200 wanted individuals during operations conducted over Holy Week from April 13 to 20.