LPG Prices Decrease for Third Month in a Row in May

Manila: For three consecutive months, fuel companies have implemented rollbacks on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In separate advisories, Petron, Regasco, and Solane slashed LPG prices by PHP1 per kilogram (kg). The rollbacks took effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, reducing the cost of a regular 11-kg household LPG cylinder by PHP11.

According to Philippines News Agency, the price movement reflects the international contract price of LPG for May. Data from the Department of Energy indicated that the common prices of an 11-kg LPG tank stood at PHP1,085.