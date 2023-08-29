SELANGOR GOVT, YAKEB PROVIDE AID TO SEPAK TAKRAW LEGEND SUFFERING FROM BRAIN HAEMORRHAGE

The Selangor government and the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) are providing medical assistance to national sepak takraw legend Suhaimi Yusof for the treatment of stroke and brain haemorrhage.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Najwan Halimi said the committee and Yakeb would provide appropriate assistance and support to ensure the welfare of Suhaimi, 55, and his family are looked after.

"The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) has handed over a disability pension and support equipment for his treatment (and) the state government will also provide financial aid based on his treatment needs.

"Suhaimi made the country proud when he helped contribute a gold medal at the 1990 Beijing Asian Games and now serves as the assistant coach of the national sepak takraw team," he told reporters after visiting Suhaimi at his home here today.

He was accompanied by Yakeb chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed and national bodybuilding legend Datuk Malek Noor.

Suhaimi suffered a stroke and brain haemorrhage three months ago after returning from the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Noorul Ariffin said Yakeb would work with the Selangor government to look after the fate of over 800 former athletes in the state.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency