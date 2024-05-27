SCHOOL HEAD BOY EXCELS NOT ONLY IN SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, BUT ACADEMICALLY WITH 11AS ACHIEVEMENT

SUNGAI PETANI, Maktab Mahmud Alor Setar's head boy, Muhammad Muzzammil Muhamad Yusuff, 18, has proven that it is possible to not only be active in school activities, but also excel academically after he scored 11As for his 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. The eldest son of three siblings, Muhammad Muzzammil said as the school's head boy, he had to be smart in balancing his time between studies and school activities. 'I paid full attention during classes, and asked teachers whenever I didn't understand something… outside of class I was busy with other activities as a student leader. 'My family and teachers are the ones who brought about this success… when my father suffered a stroke, my mother had to stop working, and this made me determined to study hard for my family,' he told reporters at his home in Bandar Amanjaya near here today. His father, Muhammad Yusuff Ahamad, 43, an armed forces veteran, suffered a stroke in 2020 just before retirement and was bedridden for almost a year, forci ng his mother, Haslinda Omar, 42, to quit as a clinic assistant to look after the family. 'I am now doing Form Six at the same school and intend to study at Al-Azhar University in Egypt in a syariah course,' Muhammad Muzzammil said, adding that he had not expected to score straight As as he only scored 9As, 1B and 1C in his trial examination. 'A tough subject for me is history… I really didn't expect an A… my final push for that subject did pay off. 'This morning when I checked my results online, I teared up, and was so happy… I immediately shared the good news with my parents and my siblings,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency