SARAWAK TURNS TO PLASTIC BOTTLE CAPS, USED TYRES AS ROAD BUILDING MATERIALS

Sarawak is planning to build roads from used plastic bottle caps and crumb rubber using new technology which will be durable, sustainable, better quality and environmentally friendly.

State Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, said that a Kuching-based company had taken up the task to turn used tyres into crumb rubber as a material for road construction.

“We are going to do our first plastic road for the Bintulu-Miri (road) repair works. We are working with Petronas, as it has the technology utilising plastic bottle caps,” he said when speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, between Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Hornbill Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd, at the university’s campus here, today.

Dr Hazland said that plastic bottle caps were preferred for building the plastic road as they are made of non-toxic material.

“Hence, we need a few million tonnes of (bottle) caps in the future to build our roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MoU signed by UNIMAS and Hornbill Networks Consortium is to collaborate on research on fly ash, a fine powder formed from mineral matter in coal, as a substitute material for concrete production in the construction industry.

The memorandum was signed by UNIMAS vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and Faculty of Engineering Dean, Prof Dr Siti Noor Linda Taib, on behalf of the university, while Hornbill Networks Consortium was represented by its managing director, Hanizam Hashim and advisor, Datuk Kadier Sahib.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency