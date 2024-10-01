Sarawak Premier Comfortable Working With Prime Minister

KAPIT, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed his comfort working together with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanks to the trust and confidence they built between them.

Speaking at a gathering with community leaders at Rumah Robert Edmund, Nanga Sebatu in Kapit in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s visit to Kapit, he said that Malaysia, under Anwar’s administration, was still as ‘sweet’ as when the federation was set up in 1963.

‘It’s comfortable because of the trust we have in each other. Like I said, we will always unite to support the government in developing our region,’ he said, adding that Anwar had greatly helped efforts implemented by the state government.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi in his speech during the gathering described Anwar and Abang Johari as a complementary combination that had mutual respect and understanding, with a common determination of restoring Malaysia’s glory as an ‘Asian Tiger’, something that was not easy but

could definitely be done.

The Kapit MP added that the successes achieved by Sarawak could not have been done without the stability of the federal government, which he attributed to Anwar’s successful efforts in creating a new political landscape in Malaysia.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency