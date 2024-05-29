SARAWAK JBPM WILL RE-STRENGTHEN VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADE THIS YEAR

KUCHING, The Sarawak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will re-strengthen the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) in the state this year. Its acting director, Tiong Ling Hii said according to records, a total of 58 PBSs had been established across Sarawak previously but only 38 remain active. He said that in Sarawak, the PBS plays a big role in helping the fire services, especially in remote areas that do not have a fire station. "If a PBS is not active, it does not mean that it does not help us at all but it is just that in terms of registration, it has been cancelled by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) due to various factors including a change of chairman and movement of members "The PBS needs to hold a meeting to establish a committee to register with the ROS. We want to channel a grant of RM3,000 yearly, but this will be difficult if the PBS is not active, and therefore its bank account will also be inactive," he said. Tiong said this to reporters after the monthly gathering and fire safety campa ign for the Hari Gawai 2024 festival here today. Source: BERNAMA News Agency