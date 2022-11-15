Samar farmers learn how to become entrepreneurs

Thirty-three farmer-members of the Calbiga Vegetable Growers Association (CVGA) were able to gain learnings on efficient, modern farming and marketing techniques to efficiently market and increase their production and income.

This was after they graduated from the Farm Business School (FBS) funded by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

Thelma Alfaro, Program Beneficiaries Development chief of DAR-Samar, said the FBS aims to develop agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) to become agricultural entrepreneurs by instilling in their minds that farming is a business.

“Training farmers to become experts in scientific farming and transforming them into entrepreneurs are among the major objectives of Secretary Conrado Estrella III. All ARBs are encouraged to join this training for them to produce more from their awarded lands and ultimately manage their agri-business enterprise like a pro,” Alfaro said in a news release on Saturday.

Farmers used to sell their harvests without knowing if they have profited or not, she said, adding that they also lack a sustainable marketplace.

“The training re-framed the farmers’ production-focused practices towards more entrepreneurial and market-oriented farming operations. They will now definitely earn more income from these learnings,” Alfaro said.

The farmer-members of CVGA completed the 25 sessions of learning in seven months.

Hands-on tutoring was conducted on basic farm recording, bookkeeping, and accounting, as well as new farming techniques, starting from land preparation and planting to harvesting and marketing.

Ricky Antony Cardeno, one of the graduates from Barangay Macaalan, thanked the DAR for the opportunity to learn the different aspects of marketing their products.

For his active participation, dedication to his craft, and ability to provide solutions when problems arise, Cardeno was presented with the Mountain Mover Award during the graduation rites.

Source: Philippines News Agency