CDO to provide scholarship grants to 10K college students

The local government here is eyeing to provide 10,000 scholarship grants to qualified college students as its plan to construct a city college gains ground.

City Councilor Suzette Magtajas-Daba said the plan to increase the scholarship slots was part of the campaign promise of Mayor Rolando Uy.

“The scholarships are not only for students who have high grades but there are also (slots) for those who have average grades as long as they did not fail any subjects,” she said as a guest during Friday’s celebration of the 71st anniversary of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club Inc.

Daba, who chairs the city council’s committee on education, authored the Scholarship Code in 2018, which expanded the number of scholarship grantees in the city.

In 2013, there were only 300 scholars here, and only 700 in 2016.

After the passage of the Code, Daba said the number of scholars increased to 8,200, receiving stipends of around PHP1,000 to PHP1,500 monthly.

“We are also planning to expand these scholarships for those who wish to study medicine and law,” she added.

Meanwhile, creating a city college is also part of the current administration’s plans as there is a technical working group already doing a feasibility study.

The plan for a city college has long been proposed by the City Council for decades.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Stepfather nabbed for rape-slay of 2 minors in DavSur town

Policemen in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur province have arrested the prime suspect in a double homicide and rape case involving two minors whose bodies were discovered inside their house in Purok Mangga, Sitio Landing, Barangay Darong on Friday.

In a police report, Sta. Cruz police station commander, Lt. Col.Kristopher Sabsal, said the crime was discovered early in the morning of November 11 after a neighbor heard the victims screaming for help at about 1 a.m. but he reportedly ignored it.

Out of curiosity, the neighbor, identified only as Ronel, went to the house where he thought the voices emanated.

When he entered the house, he discovered the bloodied bodies of the 15-year-old and 11-year-old victims.

This was immediately reported to the police through its hotline who in turn rushed to the scene and conducted an ocular investigation.

The police learned that the minors were living with their stepfather and the mother of the victims is working in Saudi Arabia.

Jessie Bon Palomo, the stepfather could no longer be reached, prompting the policemen to conduct a pursuit operation.

Upon learning that Palomo is a resident of Cotabato City, Sabsal alerted his counterparts in Soccsksargen to help them block the fleeing suspect.

Just a few hours after the discovery of the crime, the police arrested Palomo while in transit in Banisilan town in North Cotabato.

Palomo was arrested in possession of an improvised 12-gauge homemade shotgun and a sachet of suspected shabu.

Police investigators are still establishing the motive behind the crime and how the suspect killed his stepdaughters, which will be based on the findings of the PNP forensic laboratory personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency