SABAH FORESTRY DEPT CONFIRMS MOUNT SINSING AS THIRD TALLEST IN MALAYSIA

The Sabah Forestry Department has confirmed that Mount Sinsing in Tambunan is the third tallest mountain in Malaysia, with an altitude of 2,586 metres in mean sea level (m.s.l.) terms.

Chief conservator of forests Datuk Frederick Kugan said the height measurement data was obtained by an expedition of a research team from the Forest Research Centre Sepilok and representatives from Kampung Nupakan Community Association, Tambunan on May 10.

He said the data was measured using the Stonex S900A Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver.

“These observation data were then sent to a licenced surveying company for processing to officially establish the height of the mountain in m.s.l.

“Using the methodology, the height of Mount Sinsing was found to be 2,586 m.s.l, thus maintaining its position as the third tallest mountain in Malaysia and Borneo,” he said in a statement today.

Since 2018, Mount Sinsing has become a subject of interest after it was claimed to be Malaysia and Borneo’s third tallest mountain, after Mount Kinabalu (4,096 metres) and Mount Trusmadi (2,643 m), also in Sabah.

Frederick said the state Forestry Department would continue protecting areas of interest such as Mount Sinsing, located near Mount Trusmadi, which serves as a habitat for various flora and fauna.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency