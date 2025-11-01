ROS, Magnolia Secure Top Spot Tie with Halloween Triumphs

Antipolo city: Rain or Shine and Magnolia emerged victorious in their respective matches during the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center, overcoming challenges from their opponents on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters relied on Santi Santillan’s impressive performance to defeat the Terrafirma Dyip, 106-91. Santillan scored 16 points in the final quarter, matching the Dyip’s entire production during that period, helping the Elasto Painters regain control after a strong third quarter from Terrafirma. Santillan concluded the game with 26 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and also contributed seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Keith Datu supported with 12 points and six rebounds. For Terrafirma, Jerrick Ahanmisi led the charge in the third quarter, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Despite strong performances, the Dyip fell to a 1-4 record, sharing the last place with the Titan Ultra Giant Risers.

In the second match, Magnolia withstood a late challenge from the Phoenix Fuel Masters to secure an 83-80 victory. The Hotshots were leading by seven with two minutes remaining, but RR Garcia closed the gap to one point with 38 seconds left. However, Magnolia managed to maintain their lead after Jerome Lastimosa’s successful free throws. Lastimosa led the team with 14 points, seven rebounds, and one steal. Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee also made significant contributions to Magnolia’s win. The Phoenix Fuel Masters, led by Jason Perkins with 19 points and five rebounds, dropped to the bottom of the standings with a 1-4 record.

The victories enabled Rain or Shine and Magnolia to join NLEX and TNT at the top of the PBA Philippine Cup standings with a 4-1 record.