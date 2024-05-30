Romblon State University moves to reclaim hacked website

ODIONGAN: The administration of the Romblon State University (RSU) said Thursday they have been taking the necessary steps to regain control over their social media account, which has been taken over by hackers. In an online statement, the RSU Media and Public Affairs Office said the Facebook account was compromised at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and since then, the hackers have been posting content unrelated to the university. 'Upon realizing the breach, we promptly submitted an appeal to Meta in an effort to regain control of the page. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may have occurred due to a 'Claim of Ownership' request submitted by an unauthorized individual, which was unfortunately granted by Facebook,' the RSU said in its post. The latest incident happened exactly one month after still-unidentified hackers breached the university's old internal system, siphoning off the personal information of students and faculty members, and posting some of them online. RSU administrators earl ier said the initial incident, which took place on April 29, was supposedly an attempt to expose the alleged misconduct of certain faculty members. 'We kindly ask for your cooperation in reporting the inappropriate content. Your reports will assist Facebook in expediting the review and resolution of our appeal,' RSU's management said about the latest data breach. As of Thursday afternoon, school officials could not be contacted. Source: Philippines News agency