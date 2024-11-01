Roads surrounding Manila North Cemetery closed for ‘Undas’

Manila: Several roads in the vicinity of the Manila North Cemetery (MNC) are closed to traffic for the observance of “Undas” (All Saints and All Souls’ Days) on Nov. 1 and 2.

In a social media post Tuesday night, the Manila Public Information Office said the following roads are closed from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

–stretch of Aurora Blvd. from Dimasalang Rd. to Rizal Ave.,

–stretch of Blumentritt Rd. from A. Bonifacio Rd. to P. Guevarra St.,

–stretch of Retiro St. from Dimasalang Rd. to Blumentritt Ext.,

–stretch of Maceda St. from Makiling St. to Dimasalang Rd.,

–stretch of Dimasalang Rd. from Makiling St. to Blumentritt Rd.

–stretch of P. Guevarra St. from Cavite St. to Aurora Blvd.

The city government released a traffic rerouting scheme for motorists.

–Motorists bound for La Loma and Chinese Cemeteries can take the stretch of Rizal Ave. or J. Abad Santos Ave. as point of entrance or exit (vice versa).

–All vehicles coming from Blumentritt Rd. shall turn left to Cavite

St. or right to Cavite St. then turn right to Leonor Rivera to point of destination

–All trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from A.H. Lacson Ave. intending to utilize Dimasalang Rd., shall go straight to Yuseco St. to point of destination (vice versa)

–All vehicles coming from Dimasalang Rd. intending to utilize Blumentritt Rd. shall turn right to Makiling St., straight to Blumentritt Ext. to point of destination.

It added that the following parking areas are available for those visiting the MNC:

–P. Guevarra St. from Blumentritt Rd. to Aurora Blvd.,

–F Huertas St. from Blumentritt Rd. to Aurora Blvd.,

–Oroquieta St. from Blumentritt Rd. to Aurora Blvd.

–Simoun St., from Dimasalang Rd. to Blumentritt St.

Masses for the dead

Meanwhile, the Manila Cathedral is open for those who want to pray and offer Masses for their departed loved one, in observance of ‘Undas’ or All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this weekend.

In separate social media posts on Wednesday, the cathedral said the faithful may

offer prayers and Masses for the dead until Nov. 9.

“As a gesture of our love and assurance of prayers for our faithful departed, Mass intentions for the souls of the faithful departed can be offered at the Manila Cathedral Office. (You may) offer Mass intentions, and light votive candles for the dead at the Blessed Souls Chapel,” it added.

It added that the public may also visit and pray for former Manila archbishops, who are buried at the crypt beneath the main altar, namely Michael O’Doherty, Gabriel Reyes, Cardinal Rufino Santos, and Cardinal Jaime Sin.

Source: Philippines News Agency