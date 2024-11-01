LGUs told to mobilize resources for peaceful, orderly ‘Undas’

Manila: The Department of the Interior of the Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday called on local government units to ensure the peaceful and orderly observance of the “Undas” (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) holidays.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said LGUs should prepare to ensure the public’s safety in cemeteries, memorial parks and churches by deploying traffic enforcers, barangay tanod and medical personnel in these areas.

“The DILG urges the public to practice vigilance against criminals and scammers who take advantage of big crowds in cemeteries,” he said in a statement.

The public is also urged to observe proper protocols in cemeteries and refrain from engaging in prohibited acts such as drinking liquor, gambling, and instigating all forms of disturbance.

He also said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is deploying more than 27,000 police officers nationwide to heighten police visibility and provide assistance and security.

Likewise, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Burea

u of Jail Management and Penology are also expected to provide necessary assistance to their respective LGUs and the PNP in addressing other public safety concerns and responding to emergencies.

“Sa mahalagang panahon na ito ng paggunita sa ating mga namayapang mahal sa buhay, maging maingat at mapagbantay. Ang DILG po ay kasangga ninyo tungo sa mapayapa at maayos na paggunita ng Undas 2024. (On this important occasion commemorating our departed loved ones, may we all be careful and watchful. The DILG is your ally in ensuring that Undas 2024 will be observed peacefully),” Remulla said.

PNP on heightened alert

The PNP on Wednesday announced that all its area police commands (APCs) and police regional officers (PROs) are now on “heightened alert” for the annual observance.

“Effective kahapon ay naka heightened alert na yung ating APCs pati yung ating PROs bilang bahagi ng ating security plan para sa coverage ng Undas (effective yesterday (Tuesday), all our APCs and even our PROs are on heightened alert as p

art of our security plan for the coverage of the ‘Undas’),” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said in a media briefing.

She also said regional directors were also given the “prerogative and discretion” to increase their deployments based on the prevailing security situation in their area.

Fajardo said the PNP started deployment of these police personnel as early as Monday, after noting that a lot of people are making early visits to cemeteries to avoid the usual rush and traffic associated with the commemoration.

Aside from the cemeteries, PNP personnel are also manning transport terminals.

Also included in the deployment for these facilities are K-9s and their handlers.

As of this time, Fajardo said the PNP is still to monitor any credible or serious security threat for the “Undas” holidays.

“Pero kagaya ng ating laging sinasabi we are maintaining our security stance and measures at yung ating coordination sa ibang mga security forces to make sure na hindi tayo malulusutan ng banta sa seguridad(

But like we always say, we are maintaining our security stances and measures and will continue with our coordination with other security forces to ensure that these threats will not be able to sneak on us),” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency