Roads, bridges not passable as Goring pummels Cagayan

Super Typhoon Goring's fury unleashed torrential winds and rains, causing floods that swept through various roads and bridges and sending hundreds of families to evacuation centers in Cagayan. Not passable due to floods are the Abariongan Ruar-Abariongan Uneg Road, Tammuco-Balagan-Abaruangan Ruar Road and Tamban Bridge, all in Sto. Niño towns, and Bagunot and Masical Bridges in Baggao as rivers swelled, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported on Sunday. At least 448 families or 1,473 people were affected in Cagayan, particularly in villages at Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Sta. Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Aparri and Sta. Teresita towns. At least 141 families or 388 people were evacuated or stayed with relatives in higher places as floods inundated villages in Baggao. In Aparri town, at least 118 families or 383 people were evacuated as some houses in Minanga village were flooded waist-deep. Likewise, 20 families bound for coastal Calayan were stranded at the Aparri port and were staying at a shelter in Macanaya village. Meanwhile, Isabela PDRRMO head Constante Foronda said in a news briefing that there were no reports yet of massive damage as a result of the typhoon, which mainly affected the four coastal towns of Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan and Dinapigue which are directly facing the Philippine Sea. 'No floods have been reported. No torrential rains and we see no floods,' he added. The eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue) and the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag) are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as of 5 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency