Cabanatuan City: Entrepreneurs in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija province are benefitting from improved road conditions following the completion by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of a maintenance project along a portion of Daang Maharlika in Barangay Sumacab Este.

According to Philippines News Agency, DPWH-Central Luzon Director Roseller Tolentino stated that the project involved a 1.29-kilometer stretch of Daang Maharlika, covering its four-lane carriageway, with additional road shoulder lanes. The endeavor included removing old asphalt, applying emulsified asphalt, and resurfacing with a 50-millimeter-thick bituminous concrete surface with an anti-rutting additive using a hot-laid method.

Tolentino remarked in a news release, “This rehabilitation project is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his 2024 State of the Nation Address to rehabilitate Maharlika Highway. It significantly enhances the durability and safety of the roadway, ensuring a smoother and more efficient transport route for motorists and businesses relying on this vital corridor.”

The project was funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act with a contract amount of PHP116.8 million.