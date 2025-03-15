Datu Piang: Sixteen members of the extremist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have yielded and pledged allegiance to the Philippine flag during simple surrender rites held at an Army battalion headquarters in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, on Friday afternoon. Lt. Col. Al Victor Burkley, the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion based in Datu Piang town, presented the BIFF surrenderers to Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu, the commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade.

According to Philippines News Agency, local officials of Datu Piang played a crucial role in the negotiation and processing of the former extremist combatants, facilitating the laying down of their firearms and their reintegration process back to the mainstream. Lt. Col. Burkley stated that 12 of the extremists were operating in Datu Salibo town, three in Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality, and one in Shariff Saydona Mustapha. They surrendered 16 high-powered firearms as part of the process.

As part of the surrender package, the 16 surrenderers received cash, bags of rice, and agricultural equipment from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government. Brig. Gen. Catu expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the military, police, and local government units in supporting the initiative to clear communities of loose firearms, which is a crucial requirement for establishing peaceful communities.

Since Jan. 1, more than 600 assorted firearms have been collected by the 6th Infantry Division during law enforcement operations in Central Mindanao, marking a significant step towards peace and security in the region.