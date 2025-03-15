Quebec: The Group of Seven (G7) has expressed a firm stance that any potential ceasefire agreements in Ukraine must be adhered to. This declaration was made in a statement following a meeting of foreign ministers in Quebec, Canada.

According to Philippines News Agency, the G7 emphasized the importance of respecting any ceasefire and highlighted the necessity for robust and credible security arrangements. The goal is to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression.

The foreign ministers also committed to coordinating economic and humanitarian support for Kiev. This support aims to facilitate the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, with discussions planned for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome scheduled for July 10-11, 2025.

The G7 ministers condemned the alleged military assistance provided to Russia by the DPRK and Iran, as well as the supply of “weapons and dual-use components by China.” The statement described China as a “decisive enabler of Russia’s war and of the reconstitution of Russia’s armed forces,” and reiterated the G7’s intention to take action against such third countries.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, expressed Moscow’s agreement with proposals to end hostilities in Ukraine, provided they lead to long-term peace and address the root causes of the crisis.

In a joint statement after March 11 negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah, it was revealed that Ukraine is willing to accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. In response, Washington would immediately rescind the pause on intelligence sharing and resume military assistance to Kiev.