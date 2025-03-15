Kidapawan City: Police in North Cotabato are actively investigating the murder of two government engineers and the injury of another public worker following an attack on Friday afternoon along the national highway. Two ‘persons of interest’ have been identified, and authorities are working to locate them.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan Jr., the city police chief, stated during an interview that while further details about the suspects’ identities and whereabouts cannot be disclosed, efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. The victims were identified as Mohammad Mandangan, head of the Quality Assurance Division of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 12’s 2nd Engineering District, and Benhur Piang. Both died from gunshot wounds. Another DPWH employee sustained minor injuries, while two others managed to escape unharmed.

The incident occurred as the victims were traveling in a pickup truck driven by Mandangan. The group was returning to their district office after a Friday noon prayer when two gunmen on a motorcycle targeted them on Maharlika Highway around 1 p.m. The attack caused Mandangan to lose control of the vehicle, crashing into an electric post. Two passengers in the back seat jumped out and took refuge at a nearby gasoline station during the shooting.

Col. Gilberto Tuzon, North Cotabato police director, has instructed city police to expedite the capture of the suspects. He also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities.