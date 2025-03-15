Tacloban City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has stressed the importance of bridging political differences and establishing a common goal with former rebels to maintain peace and order in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, during the oath-taking of members of Local Amnesty Boards of Eastern Visayas in Tacloban City, Leyte, Marcos acknowledged that granting amnesty to rebels who want to reintegrate into mainstream society is key to fostering peace and national unity. He emphasized the significance of mechanisms that bring former opponents back into the fold of society and the law, despite past engagements in armed struggle.

Marcos highlighted the need to work through political and ideological differences to find common ground, which would facilitate peace and national progress. He underscored the creation of Local Amnesty Boards as crucial to ensuring the success of the government’s peace initiatives, indicating that their efforts are vital for the peace process.

The President noted that the success of the peace initiatives now depends on the work of the Local Amnesty Boards, which have been established by the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) across the country. These boards are responsible for conducting initial eligibility assessments and forwarding recommendations for amnesty applications, aiding former rebels and insurgents in their reintegration into society.

Marcos described the oath-taking of the Local Amnesty Boards in Eastern Visayas as a significant step in advancing the administration’s peace efforts. He called for collaboration between the government and former fighters for the nation’s benefit.