Tacloban: The administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas is optimistic about gaining the support of Leyte voters in the forthcoming elections, with the province recognized as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s stronghold in the Visayas. In a grand rally at Plaza Libertad, located across from the old provincial capitol building, thousands of supporters assembled Friday night as candidates presented their platforms aligned with the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ agenda, emphasizing economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare initiatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President spearheaded the rally alongside nine of the 12 senatorial candidates endorsed by his administration. President Marcos addressed the crowd, explaining the unique nature of Alyansa, which comprises individuals from various political parties united by their commitment to public service and national progress. His remarks were met with applause from the enthusiastic audience.

Leyte, with its 1.4 million registered voters, has historically been a political bastion for the Marcos family. In the 2022 national elections, President Marcos garnered 641,065 votes in the province, significantly outpacing his nearest competitor, who received only 99,207 votes. The President’s mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, hails from Leyte and previously represented the province’s first congressional district.

In a press briefing, Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco, Alyansa’s campaign manager, expressed confidence that Leyte voters would once again strongly support the administration’s Senate lineup. “Leyte has always stood with President Marcos and his vision for a stronger Philippines. We believe the people of Leyte will continue to support leaders who will work with the administration in delivering real progress,” Tiangco stated.

The Alyansa ticket present at the rally included former interior secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, former senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Lito Lapid, former senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, Senator Francis Tolentino, and ACT-CIS Rep. and former social welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo. Absent from the rally were Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Imee Marcos, and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

The Tacloban rally marks the ninth campaign event for the Alyansa slate as it endeavors to consolidate support ahead of the May 12 elections.