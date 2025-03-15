Manila: The Philippine government will not intervene as the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte begins preparing for his defense against charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC), Malaca±ang stated. This decision comes as the ICC has scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing on September 23, allowing Duterte and all involved parties to prepare for the pre-trial while acknowledging his right to a timely trial.

According to Philippines News Agency, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that this period is crucial for Duterte to organize his defense, potentially summoning witnesses and gathering statements or affidavits. She reiterated that the Philippine government had extended necessary assistance to Duterte, including medical services and a care package, from his arrest at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City to his transfer to The Hague, Netherlands.

Castro clarified that the government would not cover the travel expenses for witnesses from Duterte’s camp. She noted that Duterte’s allies, such as former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Senator Robin Padilla, have shown financial capability by funding their trips to The Hague independently. Castro assured that the government would not interfere in Duterte’s preparations for his defense.

Duterte’s case was reportedly not discussed during a meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and other officials on Friday. Castro mentioned that while the Philippine embassy in the Netherlands might offer assistance to Duterte, it would not be mandatory. However, the government plans to monitor developments to keep the public informed.

Castro also urged the public to disregard any fake news being circulated following Duterte’s arrest. Duterte faces charges at the ICC for crimes against humanity, specifically the alleged murder of 19 drug offenders between 2011 and 2016 during his tenure as the mayor of Davao City. Additional charges pertain to the murder of another 245 drug suspects during his presidency, prior to the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC on March 17, 2018.