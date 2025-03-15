Manila: The Philippine National Railways (PNR) will resume its Legazpi-Naga and vice versa train services on Sunday after an inspection train was derailed by a tanker truck collision at Paloyon Crossing in Nabua, Camarines Sur on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Legazpi-Naga (4:49 a.m.) and Naga-Legazpi (5:30 p.m.) routes will become operational again. In a statement released by the Department of Transportation, PNR emphasized the urgency of reopening the Legazpi to Naga route due to its high connectivity demand.

Notably, the Calamba to Lucena (5:45 p.m.), Naga to Sipocot (3:30 p.m.), and Sipocot to Naga (5 p.m.) routes remain unaffected by the incident. The accident occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. when the inspection train, tasked with clearing track obstructions for an incoming passenger train to Legazpi, was struck.

The driver of the tanker truck involved was transported to the Bicol Medical Center for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. Fortunately, the PNR train operator escaped injury. Traffic in the affected area has since returned to normal following the implementation of a rerouting scheme.

PNR has urged motorists and pedestrians to adhere to the ‘stop, look and listen’ safety principle at railroad crossings to prevent similar incidents. The Legazpi-Naga operations had just resumed on February 26 after a three-month suspension due to weather-related train damage in 2024.

The 100-kilometer journey between Legazpi and Naga takes approximately 3 hours and 14 minutes, with train stops at stations in Legazpi, Daraga, Travesia, Ligao, Polangui, Iriga, Pili, and Naga, along with flag stops at Kapantawan, Washington Drive, Bagtang, Oas, Matacon, Bato, Lourdes (Old), and Baao. Regular fares for the Naga-Legazpi trip range from PHP20 to PHP155, with a 20-percent discount available for students, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens with valid identification.