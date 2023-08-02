RM1.11 BLN FOR FLOOD MITIGATION PROJECTS IN SELANGOR PROVES GOVT’S CONCERN

The Selangor government is committed to resolving flood issues within the state by closely monitoring all flood mitigation projects to ensure they are completed according to schedule.

In response to the call made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to expedite flood mitigation projects in four states, Selangor has successfully completed 25 of the 85 projects allocated by the state and federal government worth approximately RM1.11 billion.

State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the remaining projects were still at the implementation stage (physical work), pre-implementation (design) and planning (consultant appointment), which is expected to be completed in stages by 2025.

“The state government has approved a State Development Allocation of RM615.06 million to DID (Department of Irrigation and Drainage) to implement 73 flood mitigation projects and RM41.4 million (eight projects) under the Akaun Amanah Caruman Parit to the same department.

“Meanwhile, the federal government has approved RM455.2 million to DID to implement four flood mitigation projects, namely the Sungai Kayu Ara Flood Mitigation Plan, the Sungai Buloh Flood Mitigation Plan, the Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation Plan Phase 1 and the Sungai Kuyoh Flood Mitigation Plan which is expected to take six to seven years to complete,” he told Bernama.

Izham said the state government was also working with the local authorities to address flood issues in the state, including with the Shah Alam City Council, which has allocated about RM300 million for five years to upgrade drains and add more water pump units and reservoirs.

“I am also working with the Klang Municipal Council, Petaling Jaya City Council, Subang Jaya City Council and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council to see flood mitigation projects along the rivers in their respective areas.

“As the federal and state flood mitigation programmes fall under the jurisdiction of DID, it is important to coordinate with the local authorities,” he said.

Asked about the long-term planning, Izham said the state government, through Selangor DID, has made flood management plans using two approaches, namely structural and non-structural measures.

He said the structural measures include components such as the construction of flood banks, flood walls, flood tunnels, bypass channels and barrages for flood control purposes.

“The construction of flood reservoirs such as underground storage, elevated ponds, vertical and horizontal storage as well as elevated reservoirs is also among our recommendations.

“As for non-structural measures, we proposed the development of the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme, which can predict monsoon floods seven days in advance based on weather forecast data from the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“It also involves the development of the Hydrological Station Network, which includes a flood warning siren system to collect and process hydrological data for forecasting, flood warning and so on,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency