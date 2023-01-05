Rains trigger landslides, floods in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY: Non-stop rains in Eastern Visayas over the past few days have triggered landslides and floods, authorities reported on Thursday.

In Salcedo, Eastern Samar, several houses in a resettlement site in Tagbacan village were slightly damaged due to a landslide due to days of heavy rains.

The incident damaged the access road and material recovery facility inside the Salcedo Ville, Salcedo Mayor Rochelle Mergal said in a Facebook post.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said floods were reported in Baybay City, Ormoc City, Palo, Dulag, San Miguel, Tabontabon, Matag-ob and Albuera in Leyte province.

Similar incidents were also reported in the towns of Catarman, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Calbiga, Motiong and Pinabacdao in Samar province.

Floods also rendered some roads in Tanauan, Sta. Fe, Dulag, and Ormoc City in Leyte impassable for several hours, according to RDRRMC.

A minor landslide blocked half of a lane of the road on Wednesday in Tadoc village in Abuyog, Leyte, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said 719 families or 3,769 individuals have been affected by floods in 12 villages in Eastern Samar and Leyte provinces as of January 4.

rainfall warnings raised by the state weather bureau prompted 17 cities and towns in Leyte and Samar provinces to order the suspension of work and classes.

“The weather has improved today, but our monitoring is ongoing as we craft situational reports. We are also conducting needs assessments to affected local government units,” Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Lord Byron Torrecarion said in a phone interview.

Since the holidays last Eastern Visayas has been experiencing rains due to a shear line. Heavy downpour this week is triggered by a low pressure area and northeast monsoon.

The DSWD said they are ready for the impact of non-stop rains with the prepositioning of 32,069 family food packs for families badly affected by weather disturbances.

The stock of food supplies worth PHP21.52 million will ensure faster delivery of relief goods in case of severe floods and other disasters.

Source: Philippines News Agency