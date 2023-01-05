Firecracker cases now 291, 55% higher than 2021

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) logged 14 more injuries related to fireworks, bringing the overall tally to 291, or 55 percent higher than the cases for the same period in 2021.

In its case bulletin on Thursday, the DOH noted that the figure is 8 percent lower compared to the five-year average of cases during the same period.

About 162 of the cases occurred on the streets while 121 occurred at home.

There were 80 eye injuries while there were 18 cases of blast injuries that required amputation.

Forty-nine cases or 17 percent of the tally were allegedly intoxicated with alcohol at the time of injury.

“Two hundred thirty-one or 80 percent of the cases were male ages one to 80 years old,” the DOH said. “Thirty-eight sentinel hospitals submitted an injury or zero case report before the cut-off time and this was 25 percent lower compared to same period last year”.

The National Capital Region logged the highest number with 135 cases.

Western Visayas also reported 33 cases; Ilocos Region, 29; Central Luzon, 24; Region 4-A (Calabarzon), 15; and Bicol Region, 13.

The top five fireworks which caused injury include “kwitis,” a skyrocket type of firework that is legal, with 57 cases; “boga” (improvised cannon), 33 cases; triangle-shaped firecracker 5-star, 23 cases; and fountain fireworks, 17 cases.

There were no reported cases of fireworks or firecrackers ingestion nor fireworks-related deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency