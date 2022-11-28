PSC meets with NCAA, SBP officials over John Amores issue

MANILA: The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Friday met with representatives of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), and the FilOil EcoOil Centre to discuss the issues surrounding Jose Rizal University (JRU) player John Amores.

In a statement, the PSC described it as a “coordination meeting” as the fact-finding committee the agency formed continues to look into Amores’ much talked-about meltdown in the Heavy Bombers’ November 8 game against the CSB Blazers.

“The meeting today intended to know what transpired, what has been done, and what measures can be recommended so that the ecosystem of all amateur sports can be strengthened. Again, violence has no place in sports,” the PSC said.

“On behalf of the fact-finding committee, we would like to thank all the resource persons today from the NCAA, JRU, CSB, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Filoil EcoOil Centre, and our resource speaker from MSAS, our sports psychologist Dr. Karen Trinidad.”

According to the PSC, it has obtained a lot of information from the officials present that could help them quickly make a ruling on how to address the Amores situation.

“We have learned a lot today from the statements given by our resource persons and we will certainly make our own recommendations and findings for the perusal, as well as the use of the appropriate power of organizations,” the commission said.

As the coordination meeting was held behind closed doors, not much information was disclosed on how it went down, but the PSC confirmed its willingness to provide counseling to Amores.

“The PSC offered free counseling to Amores through the PSC-MSAS Sports Psychology team,” the PSC said.

While the PSC clarified that it is not trying to intervene in what the NCAA would do to further address the issue, it said that it just wants to instill the spirit of sportsmanship in the league.

“Rest assured that the PSC, in its capacity and authority granted by law, will continue to be a partner of the NCAA and sports organizations. We do not have any intention of interfering with your own organization’s rules, operations, and decisions. It is only our intent to ensure that we are able to create an atmosphere where sports is fit to be used by all of those who participate in it as a framework of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence,” the statement read.

“The PSC will issue a recommendation after the assessment and discussion of the fact-finding committee.”

Source: Philippines News Agency