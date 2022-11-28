PRO-12 extends aid to family of slain cop in NoCot shootout

M’LANG, North Cotabato: The family of a slain police officer during a recent anti-crime response operation here has received financial assistance from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen), an official said Saturday.

PRO-12 deputy regional director for operations Col. Rogelio Raymundo Jr. said two other cops wounded in the same pursuit operation against a robbery group on November 23 were also provided with assistance on Friday.

Raymundo handed over the check for the initial financial assistance of PHP168,230 to Leslie Jean Amihan, the wife of slain Staff Sgt. Rudy Verona Amihan, at their home in Barangay Nueva Vida here.

He added that PHP133,000 and PHP203,000 were also extended to wounded police officers Patrolman Herzon A. Neyra and Corporal Noli G. Labesores, respectively.

“The amount will be used for their medical expenditures until they are fully recovered,” Raymundo said.

Amihan, a member of the elite police Special Action Force, was among the members of the M’lang municipal police station who served as a blocking force against lawless elements who robbed a bakeshop and shot two male customers, one of whom died, in Barangay Bagontapay.

Amihan was injured and later died in the hospital.

Four robbery suspects were also killed.

“Our condolences to the family of Sgt. Amihan and our prayers for the immediate recovery of two wounded police officers,” Raymundo said.

He said the wounded and killed in action police officers were the first recipients of the PRO-12’s HEART Mutual Fund.

HEART stands for Humility, Enthusiasm, Aspirations, Respect, Timely, and Appropriate Response, a slogan of PRO-12 Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg.

The HEART Mutual Fund was initiated by Macaraeg to provide financial assistance and benefits to PRO-12 members and their beneficiaries who may incur injuries or be afflicted with illness.

“We know the risks of our policemen in every law enforcement operation. They put their lives at stake in the performance of their duty. With the H.E.A.R.T. Mutual Fund, PRO 12 was able to provide financial assistance to the wounded personnel and to the bereaved family of our comrade who was killed in the police operation,” Macaraeg said.

Source: Philippines News Agency