PSA Announces National ID Registration Now Available for Infants

Manila: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced that National ID registration is now open to children below one year old. This latest development aims to further the inclusivity and accessibility of the National ID system for all Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PSA outlined in an advisory that parents or guardians must be registered with the National ID system to enroll their children. The child’s National ID Number will be directly linked to that of their parent or guardian. The PSA advised that if parents or guardians have not yet registered, they may do so simultaneously with their child at any PSA registration center or colocation site.

The PSA emphasized that the registered parent or guardian must be present during the child’s registration and will need to present specific supporting documents. These include the child’s Certificate of Live Birth or other equivalent documentation issued by the PSA or the Local Civil Registry Office. The PSA will capture the demographic details and a front-facing photograph of the child during registration. Once the child reaches the age of five, complete biometric information, including fingerprints and an iris scan, will be collected.

As of February 5 this year, the PSA has successfully registered 92.016 million Filipinos to the National ID system. PSA Undersecretary and National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa praised the dedication of PSA personnel in achieving this milestone, stating that it will help drive the use and authentication services of the National ID further.