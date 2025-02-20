BuCor Implements Proactive Measures Against Dengue to Safeguard PDLs and Staff

Manila: The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday announced the implementation of proactive measures aimed at protecting its workers and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) amidst an uptick in dengue cases.

According to Philippines News Agency, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. has approved recommendations from CT/CSupt. Ma Cecilia Villanueva, OIC-Deputy Director General for Reformation and Director for Health and Welfare Services, to adopt preventive measures to reduce the potential for disease transmission within jail facilities and workplaces.

Under Villanueva’s guidance, Chiefs of Health Service from various facilities have been tasked with closely monitoring any signs of dengue, implementing preventive actions, and ensuring that confirmed cases are promptly reported to local authorities. Catapang emphasized that any dengue cases should be reported within a 24-hour timeframe to ensure timely tracking and response.

Through these vigilant measures, BuCor aims to protect its community and mitigate the spread of this significant public health threat. The Department of Health recently reported 28,234 recorded dengue cases across eight local government units from January 1 to February 1 this year, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.