Lawmaker: Filipinos Veering Away from Duterte

Manila: More Filipinos are rallying behind President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s leadership while rejecting former president Rodrigo Duterte’s deep ties with China and his continued pro-Beijing stance, a ranking leader of the House of Representatives said Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, House Deputy Majority Leader, La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V, commented on a recent OCTA Research survey, which suggested that more Filipinos are aligning with Marcos. The Tugon ng Masa survey, conducted by OCTA from Jan. 25 to 31, showed that 36 percent of Filipinos support Marcos, while only 18 percent back Duterte. Meanwhile, 26 percent support neither, and 8 percent align with the opposition.

Ortega remarked that the survey results also confirmed that the political battle is no longer just about personalities but about “Team Pilipinas versus Team China.” He stated that Filipinos are firmly standing with Team Pilipinas, rejecting leaders who have compromised the nation for China, whether by surrendering rights in the West Philippine Sea or enabling the unchecked rise of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) controlled by Chinese interests.

He argued that Filipinos want leaders who prioritize national interest over foreign influence, adding that Marcos has taken steps to assert the country’s territorial rights, crack down on illegal POGOs, and curb China’s influence. Ortega emphasized, “The people have spoken. The Duterte era is over. Team Pilipinas is moving forward.”