Cebu Pacific to Launch Direct Cebu-Ho Chi Minh Flights in April

Cebu: Travelers from Cebu could reach Vietnam directly as low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will launch the Ho Chi Minh route beginning April 7. “As Vietnam continues to grow in popularity among Filipino travelers, launching a new gateway to the country via Ho Chi Minh City is an exciting step for Cebu Pacific,” CEB president Xander Lao said in a statement Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the flights will be offered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. “We look forward to offering travelers from Cebu the chance to explore a new destination more seamlessly, and to welcoming more international visitors to discover the Philippines,” Lao added.

The launch of the new route makes CEB the first airline to connect Central Visayas directly to Vietnam. Meanwhile, CEB announced that the Cebu-Ho Chi Minh flights can be booked for as low as PHP1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, from February 20 to 24, for travel from April 7 to July 31.