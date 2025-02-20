Iloilo City Candidates Encouraged to Maintain Peaceful Elections

Iloilo City: Candidates vying for various positions here were called upon to ensure a peaceful election and uphold the city’s reputation as the “City of Love” during the signing of the covenant for the 2025 national and local polls on Thursday. Interior and Local Government Director for Iloilo City, Oscar Lim, emphasized the importance of maintaining order during the elections, highlighting that political unrest could deter investors and affect economic growth. Lim reminded all candidates to play fair and safe, noting that any disruption could result in lesser income for the city and impact the implementation of projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, Election Officer IV, lawyer Pinky Jevini Tentativa, urged candidates to genuinely commit to serving the public after reciting their pledge and signing the covenant. Tentativa encouraged the candidates to be beacons of hope by protecting public rights, adhering to campaign rules, and fulfilling their obligations regarding campaign expenditures.

Msgr. Meliton Oso, representing the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting and Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo, challenged candidates to combat vote buying and selling, which are often linked to political dynasties. Oso expressed hope for a clean, honest, accurate, meaningful, and peaceful election, urging all involved to keep the spirit of peaceful elections alive.

The event, led by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), started with a caravan along major roads, followed by a unity walk from Sunburst Park to the Freedom Grandstand. ICPO Director Col. Kim Legada emphasized that the covenant represents a solemn pledge of honor and integrity, underscoring the commitment to fairness, respect for the law, and a peaceful electoral process.