Philippine Government Successfully Repatriates 12 Trafficking Victims from Myanmar

Manila: The Philippine government has repatriated 12 Filipinos who have fallen victim to human trafficking and illegal recruitment schemes in Myanmar. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in a news release Thursday, said the group safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 late Wednesday via Cebu Pacific Flight 57864.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victims’ rescue was made possible through the coordinated actions of the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Bangkok. The victims were recruited through Facebook by a Filipino who offered jobs as customer sales representatives in Myanmar, only to be exploited to work as online scammers without pay or rest days. They were physically abused, beaten with PVC sticks, and subjected to electric shocks. Sometimes, they were forced to do the duck walk, frog walk, jump, and squat for hours.

Due to the exploitative situation, the workers attempted to seek permission to leave, but their employer demanded a USD15,000 payment for their release. Unable to meet the demand, the victims escaped and sought help from Myanmar’s military. The 12 Filipinos were among the reported 250 individuals rescued from the scam center and later released in Phop Phra, in the Tak Province of Thailand bordering Myanmar.

Upon their arrival at the NAIA, a whole-of-government team composed of the DMW, the Bureau of Immigration, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, immediately provided assistance to the group. This includes psychosocial services and legal aid, aside from financial assistance.

The DMW reiterates its warning to OFWs and Filipinos seeking overseas job opportunities to be more cautious of job offers, especially on social media platforms, and to verify employment opportunities through the agency’s official website, https://dmw.gov.ph/. Reports of illegal recruitment and human trafficking can be directed to the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau via Facebook, email, or through hotline number +63 2 8721-0619 for legal assistance.