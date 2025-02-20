Japan Hailed for Efforts in Ensuring Stable Indo-Pacific Region

Fukuoka: A ranking official of the Department of National Defense (DND) has expressed his appreciation to Japan for its “proactive role” in fostering a free, stable, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region. A statement released Thursday said DND Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning Ignacio Madriaga made this comment during the recently-concluded 14th Japan-ASEAN Defense Vice-Ministerial Forum (DVMF) held in Fukuoka on Feb. 11.

According to Philippines News Agency, Undersecretary Madriaga recognized the fundamental shifts in the security environment and the evolving character of security challenges. He expressed appreciation for Japan’s proactive role in fostering a stable region and reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to work with ASEAN and Japan towards practical solutions to persisting and arising security concerns, as stated by DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong.

The forum, attended by Vice-Ministerial representatives from eight other ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste, and the ASEAN Secretariat, was hosted by Japanese Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs Kano Koji. The DVMF is a platform initiated by Japan and annually hosted by the Japanese Ministry of Defense to expand and elevate its defense and security cooperation with ASEAN member states, aiming to achieve a shared vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific Region.

This year’s iteration of the forum focused on key achievements and prospects for further cooperation under the Japan-ASEAN Ministerial Initiative for Enhanced Defense Cooperation or “JASMINE,” which sets the direction of Japan’s practical cooperation with ASEAN defense institutions in areas such as maritime security, air domain awareness, cyber security, climate responses, and the emerging area of space.

During the forum, Undersecretary Madriaga acknowledged Japan’s commitment to advancing defense and security cooperation with ASEAN, highlighting Japan’s contributions to ASEAN’s capacity-building under ‘JASMINE,’ according to Andolong. These efforts are seen to complement practical initiatives under ASEAN-led regional mechanisms, particularly the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMIM-Plus.

On the sidelines of the event, Madriaga met with counterparts from Japan and Singapore to review the progress of the two countries’ bilateral defense and security cooperation with the Philippines, as well as discuss the future direction of cooperation within the ASEAN defense sector.