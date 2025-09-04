Search
Printing of 2.2M Ballots for Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections Completed: Comelec

Quezon city: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced the completion of printing over 2.2 million official ballots for the upcoming Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections scheduled for October 13. Comelec chairperson George Garcia confirmed the printing of 2,250,935 ballots, stating, “All printing is done. We finished this morning (Wednesday).”

According to Philippines News Agency, the printing resumed on August 28 at the National Printing Office in Quezon City. The poll body has also completed verifying ballots for four provinces in the region, namely Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Special Geographic Area, and Tawi-Tawi.

The verification process for Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Cotabato City is still ongoing. Garcia expressed confidence in completing this process by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

