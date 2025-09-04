‘Habagat’ Brings Rains to Several Regions in the Philippines

Manila: The prevailing southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” will continue to cause rains in most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday. Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Cagayan are expected to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

According to Philippines News Agency, moderate to heavy rains in these areas could lead to flash floods or landslides. The “habagat” will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA forecasts that isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will continue to prevail over the rest of the country. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected to persist across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that as of 2 a.m., there is no low-pressure area currently being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development.