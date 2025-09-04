Philippine Government Assures OFWs in Japan of Comprehensive Reintegration Support

Tokyo: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan are assured of comprehensive reintegration assistance as the Philippine government strengthens its National Reintegration Network, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Wednesday. In a press release, DMW said Cacdac met with around 80 Filipino community leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he assured them of the program’s aim that ensures smooth and sustainable transition for returning OFWs and their families.

According to Philippines News Agency, Cacdac emphasized the government’s commitment to support OFWs throughout their overseas employment journey. He reassured the community leaders that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is dedicated to providing a supportive environment at all stages of their employment abroad. Cacdac highlighted the strong bilateral partnerships between the Philippines and host countries, along with the availability of the AKSYON Fund and digital platforms to streamline overseas employment services.

Cacdac expressed the government’s appreciation for OFWs’ contributions to the development of the Philippines, despite being abroad. He conveyed President Marcos’ gratitude for their continued connection to their homeland and reiterated the government’s resolve to assist them in their reintegration journey. He emphasized the importance of productive and sustainable reintegration for returning OFWs and their families.

Cacdac is in Tokyo attending the 15th Roundtable on Labor Migration in Asia, which is organized by the Asian Development Bank Institute, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and International Labour Organization (ILO). The conference aims to enhance integration and reintegration measures for migrant workers across Asia and the Pacific.