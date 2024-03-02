Prime Minister declares flood-drought problems must be improved

Kalasin, The Prime Minister declares that the time for waiting is over. The flood-drought problem must be better than this. Announcing the elimination of all drugs within 4 years, never stopping card upgrades. One citizen's card covers everywhere. After finding that the average age of Isaan people is lower than other regions It does not reflect well enough on public health. Confirming that you will definitely get 10,000 baht from the digital wallet. At 3:50 p.m. on March 2 at the Huai Sompoi Reservoir construction area, Nakham Subdistrict, Kuchinarai District. Kalasin Province, Mr. Settha Thaweesin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Listen to water management as a source of water storage and use for consumption, with the Prime Minister wearing a navy blue cotton Phu Thai shirt. Walking to greet people and said to the people, The time of waiting is over. Flood and drought problems must be better than this. To give every farmer the opportunity to grow crops to get more yield. Have more money in your pock et It's not just waiting for rain from the sky to determine our destiny. Only like in the past At the same time, there were villagers who held up signs to complain and ask for justice. Boundary dispute between Janlan Subdistrict and Buakhao Subdistrict by Mr. Somkid Chueakong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister received the matter Later at 5:00 p.m., the Prime Minister traveled to Laem Phayom, Bueng Phon Thong, Waeng Subdistrict, Phon Thong District, Roi Et Province. Look at water management in the area The province has requested budget support for dredging the creek. To prevent flooding and drought problems. The Prime Minister then addressed the people who came to welcome him. By asking the villagers in Isaan language, "How are your brothers and sisters in Roi Et Province?" Today I am glad to have come to meet with my brothers and sisters for the third time in my life. Thank you for the warm welcome since last morning. Roi Et Province or Saket Nakhon It is a city with high potential. It is a c ity that relies heavily on agriculture. It is the source of the world's best production of jasmine rice, receiving the GI mark that is in demand in the market. The government has a duty to support good rice varieties. including opening new markets So that farmers can sell their rice at a more expensive price. And whether it's about fertilizer or pesticides being cheaper. These are matters that the government must support. The Prime Minister said that in addition, today he came to look at the problem of various water delivery canals that are shallow. There is also a treatment pond to make it a source of water that can be fully used. The entire irrigation network is considered the most important thing, being like the lifeblood of every parent and sibling. The government is well aware of the importance of this matter. Today we came together with MPs including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Deputy Minister of Transport. If we can manage irrigation The matter of no flooding or drought would be very good for all Roi Et brothers and sisters. 'The government wants to be honest. that there is nothing more important than not being flooded or not being drought-stricken You will have water to use throughout the rainy season. and the water will not flood You will be able to grow crops. It is part of increasing the income of our brothers and sisters threefold in the four years that we have been in government,' the Prime Minister stated. The Prime Minister also said that transportation is also an important issue. 3-4 weeks ago, the Minister of Transport and the Deputy Minister of Transport came to look at the road network linking both air and land so that our brothers and sisters can travel. It's easy to come to us because of the transportation of various goods. Can be sold all over the country with convenience at a lower price. It is an important matter that we want to continue doing. The Prime Minister also mentioned the public health system. Last month in Roi Et Provi nce The issue of using a single 30 baht card to go anywhere is one of the 4 pilot provinces and will be expanded throughout the country. Upgrading the 30 baht health system throughout the country is therefore our most important policy. Because Isaan people have an average age that is lower than the population throughout the country. It shows that public health is not good enough. Therefore, we have developed a raised level of 30 baht to treat every disease, everywhere. 'This is an issue that we have to pay a lot of attention to. Because we have to waste time waiting in line for a very long time. Once we get there, sometimes we can walk around and tell what our history is. But raising the level of 30 baht cures every disease. When traveling for treatment, we have to explain to the doctor what our problem is. But upgrading this project You don't need to know a doctor. But the doctor knows all the brothers and sisters who travel to see him. He will know your history of illness. This makes your treatment to the point better than it used to be,' the Prime Minister said. As for informal debt, the Prime Minister said that it is our main job to try to eradicate informal debt. But the numbers that came out were still not good enough. Those of you who have not yet come to register Is it because you are afraid of the influence of creditors? This part is the duty of government officials to take care of you. Because he took advantage of the interest rates being too high. In addition, he confirmed that this government is giving importance to solving the drug problem within 4 years. 'We will return your children and grandchildren to our families. The government will take care of everyone in every aspect. Whether it is the price of agricultural crops, drugs, public health, dealing with floods and droughts. We value it all and will meet again,' the Prime Minister said. Then the Prime Minister walked to greet the people. Take photos and have people embrace you in a friendly way. During the walk, people inquired about the 10,00 0 baht in the digital wallet project and whether they had yet to use it or not. The Prime Minister immediately replied, "Yes, you can definitely get it." Then there were students from Phon Thong Vocational College Roi Et Province Presenting a portrait of the Prime Minister There is a message stating: We love the Prime Minister and the Buddha image. Including giving sweets made by the students of the college. After completing his mission, the Prime Minister returned to Bangkok. Source: Thai News Agency