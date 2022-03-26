﻿Pray to the Lord to achieve peace: Cardinal Advincula

_:Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has reminded the faithful that praying to the Lord is important to enjoy peace in society.

“Prayer is the most fundamental act of peace-building because true peace is heaven’s gift to earth; peace can only come from God, it cannot be produced by mere human achievement,” he said in his message during the Mass on the consecration made for Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary held at the Manila Cathedral Friday evening.

Advincula added that the gathering is in solidarity with the people of Russia and Ukraine who are trapped in the war and those involved in other forms of violence in various parts of the world, including the Philippines.

“We need God if we want lasting peace for all, we need God to offer us the peace that this world cannot give; true peace is the absolute goodness and prosperity of the whole person and of all people,” he added.

The head of the Archdiocese of Manila said weapons and violence should never be the answer to the dispute but rather dialogue should be promoted towards a peaceful society.

Also present during the Mass are Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown, Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Antonio Tobias, priests, nuns, religious, laity, and representatives of various countries in the Philippines.

After the Holy Mass and the prayer of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the procession and prayer of the Holy Rosary was held in Plaza Roma for the unique intention of peace in the world, especially in Ukraine and Russia.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) also joined in the dedication of Russia and Ukraine to the pure heart of Mary.

The church event was in solidarity with the call of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

A month later, millions of Ukrainians fled to neighboring European countries for their safety while thousands of people have perished.

Source: Philippines News Agency